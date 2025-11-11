Hawke’s Bay Hospital Doubles MRI and CT Capacity with $35.8M Upgrade

More than 10,000 additional MRI and CT scans will soon be available each year for patients in Hawke’s Bay, following the completion of Stage 1 of the $35.8 million radiology upgrade at the Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, announced Health Minister Simeon Brown.

“This is a game-changer for patients,” said Brown. “These significant upgrades will help Hawke’s Bay patients get the answers and treatment they need sooner. The previous facilities were outdated and unable to meet today’s demand — this modernisation ensures faster, more reliable diagnostic services for decades to come.”

Expanded Capacity and Modern Technology

The first phase of the hospital’s radiology expansion delivers:

808m² of new clinical space for advanced imaging equipment and patient care areas

A second MRI scanner, offering 4,000–6,000 additional scans per year

A second CT scanner, doubling capacity and providing 6,000–10,000 extra scans annually

The new MRI features a larger, more comfortable opening, improving accessibility for patients who experience anxiety or discomfort during imaging. The second CT scanner allows the radiology team to maintain emergency imaging availability while conducting scheduled scans — a key advancement that will minimize delays during busy periods.

“These upgrades are about more than new machines,” Brown emphasized. “They’re about ensuring our clinicians have the tools to deliver timely, high-quality care to a growing population.”

Improved Workflow and Shorter Wait Times

The redesigned radiology unit is built for efficiency. New dedicated preparation and recovery areas for patients mean smoother transitions between scans and faster service. Radiographers and support staff can now operate more effectively, cutting down on wait times for diagnostic imaging.

“Radiology staff can now prepare and care for patients in purpose-built spaces,” Brown noted. “This streamlined workflow means more scans can be completed each day — reducing delays for diagnosis, urgent care, and elective treatment alike.”

Supporting National Health Targets

The project directly supports the government’s key health system performance targets, including:

Cancer treatment – CT wait times, previously 2–3 weeks, will now consistently meet the two-week national target, ensuring faster diagnosis and intervention. MRI services already meet their target performance.

Emergency care – Increased CT capacity allows emergency doctors quicker access to critical imaging, speeding up clinical decisions and patient flow through the Emergency Department.

Specialist assessments – More imaging capacity means quicker diagnostic results and reduced reliance on outsourced services.

Elective treatment – Faster imaging supports earlier treatment planning and better surgical scheduling.

Expanding Endoscopy Services

The upgrade project extends beyond radiology. A $1.3 million third endoscopy room is set to open later this month. With two rooms currently performing around 4,200 procedures annually, the third will increase capacity to nearly 6,800 procedures per year — a boost of about 2,600.

This will include essential colonoscopies, gastroscopies, and other diagnostic tests, helping to reduce wait times and detect conditions such as bowel cancer earlier.

Future-Proofing Health for a Growing Population

“These investments are about future-proofing Hawke’s Bay’s health services,” said Brown. “We’re ensuring that as the region grows, its healthcare system has the capacity and capability it needs.”

The upgraded radiology facility forms part of the government’s broader strategy to modernize hospital infrastructure, improve health outcomes, and ensure regional equity in access to advanced medical services.

Brown concluded, “With modern technology, expanded facilities, and a highly skilled team, Hawke’s Bay Hospital is now positioned to deliver world-class diagnostic care. Patients will get answers faster, and clinicians will have the tools to provide the best possible treatment.”