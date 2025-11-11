Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Nears Malaria-Free Status with 97% Reduction

Madhya Pradesh has achieved a 97% reduction in malaria cases over the past decade, driven by the state's National Malaria Elimination Programme. In collaboration with Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Family Health India, the initiative aims to make India malaria-free by 2030.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla announced that the state has successfully cut malaria cases by 97% in the last decade.

The significant decline is attributed to the National Malaria Elimination Programme, with the goal of eradicating malaria in India by 2030, supported by Godrej Consumer Products and Family Health India.

Launched in 2015, this public-private venture has transitioned Madhya Pradesh from high to low malaria transmission, achieving malaria-free status in over 3,047 villages and slums, according to a company release. Sudhir Sitapati of GCPL emphasized the program's impact in safeguarding children once at risk.

