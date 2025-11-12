Left Menu

Cordis Unveils Game-Changing Cardiovascular Trial Results Revolutionizing CAD Treatment

Cordis announced groundbreaking findings from the SELUTION DeNovo and SELUTION4ISR trials at TCT 2025, highlighting the potential of SELUTION SLR™ Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB) as an alternative to traditional drug-eluting stents. The trials met primary endpoints, underscoring SELUTION SLR™ DEB's efficacy in coronary artery disease treatment.

Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:34 IST
The global cardiovascular company, Cordis, has revealed significant results from the SELUTION DeNovo and SELUTION4ISR trials at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® 2025 symposium. These trials underscore the efficacy of the SELUTION SLR™ Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB) as a viable alternative to conventional drug-eluting stents in the treatment of coronary artery disease.

The SELUTION DeNovo trial, the largest randomized Drug-Eluting Balloon study to date, demonstrated that the SELUTION SLR™ DEB approach is non-inferior to traditional stenting in treating de novo lesions. Enrolling over 3,323 patients across 62 international sites, the trial showed promising outcomes, marking a pivotal shift in coronary intervention strategies.

The SELUTION4ISR trial, meanwhile, confirmed the non-inferiority of SELUTION SLR™ DEB over the standard treatment for In-Stent Restenosis, with significant target lesion failure results at 12 months. Cordis continues to spearhead innovation in cardiovascular care, standing at the forefront of transforming percutaneous coronary intervention techniques.

