12-Month Prescriptions and Pharmacy Reforms to Deliver Savings, Access, and Efficiency

New Zealanders managing long-term health conditions will soon benefit from 12-month prescriptions, a major policy change announced by Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister David Seymour. Taking effect from 1 February 2026, the reform aims to reduce healthcare costs, increase convenience, and make better use of the country’s primary care workforce.

Greater Certainty and Convenience for Patients

From early 2026, people with stable, long-term medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and epilepsy will be able to receive prescriptions covering up to 12 months of medicines. Under the current system, most patients need to renew prescriptions every three months — a process that can involve repeat GP visits, extra costs, and administrative delays.

“We are focused on reducing costs and making it simpler and more convenient for patients to access the medicines they need,” said Minister Brown. “This common-sense change will give patients greater certainty and free up GPs’ time by reducing the number of appointments needed to renew routine prescriptions.”

While patients will continue to collect their refills at pharmacies as usual, they will no longer need to book multiple doctor visits for prescription renewals. This change could save patients up to $105 a year in GP fees, in addition to reducing the burden on the primary care system.

Supporting Primary Care and Improving Efficiency

Health New Zealand is working closely with primary care providers and community pharmacies to ensure a smooth rollout. The reform, first outlined in Budget 2025, is part of a broader Government plan to simplify access to care and strengthen the country’s health infrastructure.

“This will make a real difference for people managing long-term conditions,” Brown added. “It will also free up valuable time for GPs, pharmacists, and other health professionals to focus on patients with more complex needs.”

By reducing administrative work for general practitioners, the reform is expected to improve appointment availability for acute care and preventative services, easing the strain on an already stretched health workforce.

Empowering Pharmacists to Prescribe and Innovate

In parallel with the prescription reform, the Government is also taking steps to strengthen the pharmacy workforce and promote flexible models of care. The recently passed Medicines Amendment Bill will remove ownership restrictions that have historically prevented pharmacists from becoming prescribers if they held a stake in a pharmacy.

“Current legislation prevents any prescriber from owning or holding an interest in a pharmacy without an exemption,” Seymour explained. “This is an unnecessary barrier for pharmacists who want to take on prescribing responsibilities.”

Removing this restriction will enable more pharmacists to expand their clinical roles, helping to bridge gaps in access to primary care — particularly in rural and underserved communities.

At present, around 100 pharmacist prescribers are practising in hospitals, GP clinics, and hospices, but none work in community pharmacies due to the existing ownership limits. The new law will allow these professionals to prescribe directly within community settings, improving patient access to medicines and advice.

Reducing Red Tape and Improving Health Outcomes

Minister Seymour emphasised that the reforms reflect the Government’s focus on cutting red tape and putting patients first.

“Extending prescription lengths and removing ownership barriers for pharmacists makes life easier for patients,” Seymour said. “It’s a common-sense approach that makes healthcare easier and more affordable.”

He added that simpler access to medicines not only benefits individuals but also strengthens the health system as a whole. “When people can access their medicines easily, they stay healthier for longer. This means they can live more fulfilling lives and reduces pressure on other parts of the health system.”

A Smarter, More Accessible Healthcare System

Together, the 12-month prescription policy and pharmacy ownership reform represent a shift toward a more efficient, patient-centred healthcare model — one that maximises the contribution of all healthcare professionals and minimises unnecessary bureaucracy.

Minister Brown said the reforms reflect the Government’s broader commitment to getting the basics right in the health sector: “We’re making the system work better for the people it serves. This is another step in our plan to ensure New Zealanders get the right care, in the right place, when they need it.”

With these changes, New Zealanders managing long-term conditions can expect lower costs, fewer barriers, and better continuity of care, marking a practical and forward-thinking step in modernising the nation’s healthcare system.