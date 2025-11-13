Left Menu

Thane District Sees Significant Drop in Child Malnutrition Rates

Thane district in Maharashtra reports a decrease in Severe and Moderate Acute Malnutrition among children. Government data shows a notable drop, with comprehensive supplementary nutrition from 3,561 Anganwadi centers playing a key role. Enhanced training for Anganwadi workers is encouraged for sustained impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:26 IST
Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded a notable decrease in cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SaM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MaM) among children, officials announced on Thursday.

The latest government data presented in a review meeting highlights that the number of SaM children dropped significantly from 146 in March 2022 to 92 in March 2025, and further to 90 by September 2025. MaM cases saw a reduction from 1,584 in March 2022 to 1,123 in March 2025.

Data further revealed that "100 per cent supplementary nutrition" is being regularly distributed through 3,561 Anganwadi centers across the district, contributing to this measurable decline, according to a release by the Zilla Parishad. Despite these positive results, a focus on developing the capacity of Anganwadi workers is needed to ensure the nutrition system's sustainable impact, stated Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

