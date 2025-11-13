Thane District Sees Significant Drop in Child Malnutrition Rates

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded a notable decrease in cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SaM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MaM) among children, officials announced on Thursday.

The latest government data presented in a review meeting highlights that the number of SaM children dropped significantly from 146 in March 2022 to 92 in March 2025, and further to 90 by September 2025. MaM cases saw a reduction from 1,584 in March 2022 to 1,123 in March 2025.

Data further revealed that "100 per cent supplementary nutrition" is being regularly distributed through 3,561 Anganwadi centers across the district, contributing to this measurable decline, according to a release by the Zilla Parishad. Despite these positive results, a focus on developing the capacity of Anganwadi workers is needed to ensure the nutrition system's sustainable impact, stated Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal.

(With inputs from agencies.)