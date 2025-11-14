Play Over Screens: Reclaiming Childhood on Children's Day

In a bold initiative marking Children's Day, Dr. Morepen Ltd. has issued a clarion call to reduce children's screen time and revive the essence of childhood through play. Addressing parents and educators, the company emphasizes the detrimental impact of excessive screen exposure on kids' health and development.

Recent studies showcase worrying statistics, with Indian children under five averaging daily screen times twice the recommended limit, leading to various behavioral and developmental issues. Globally, the adverse effects of excessive screen use include reduced physical activity, sleep disruption, and social skill delays.

Dr. Morepen's campaign urges setting screen-free periods, engaging in active play, and modeling device-free behavior for children. The message—swap screens for play to foster stronger, healthier futures—resonates deeply, advocating a shift towards enriched childhood experiences.