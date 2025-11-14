Left Menu

Play Over Screens: Reclaiming Childhood on Children's Day

Dr. Morepen Ltd. calls for less screen time for children to celebrate Children’s Day with more real-world play. Citing adverse effects from excessive screen exposure, the campaign encourages parents to unplug and promote physical, imaginative activities, emphasizing their importance for healthy child development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:26 IST
Play Over Screens: Reclaiming Childhood on Children's Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold initiative marking Children's Day, Dr. Morepen Ltd. has issued a clarion call to reduce children's screen time and revive the essence of childhood through play. Addressing parents and educators, the company emphasizes the detrimental impact of excessive screen exposure on kids' health and development.

Recent studies showcase worrying statistics, with Indian children under five averaging daily screen times twice the recommended limit, leading to various behavioral and developmental issues. Globally, the adverse effects of excessive screen use include reduced physical activity, sleep disruption, and social skill delays.

Dr. Morepen's campaign urges setting screen-free periods, engaging in active play, and modeling device-free behavior for children. The message—swap screens for play to foster stronger, healthier futures—resonates deeply, advocating a shift towards enriched childhood experiences.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections: CEC vs. People, Congress Falters

Bihar Elections: CEC vs. People, Congress Falters

 India
2
Market Uncertainty Lingers: Investors Grapple with Post-Shutdown Data Gaps

Market Uncertainty Lingers: Investors Grapple with Post-Shutdown Data Gaps

 Global
3
NDA's Towering Lead Signals Return to Power in Bihar

NDA's Towering Lead Signals Return to Power in Bihar

 India
4
Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025