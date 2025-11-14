Play Over Screens: Reclaiming Childhood on Children's Day
Dr. Morepen Ltd. calls for less screen time for children to celebrate Children’s Day with more real-world play. Citing adverse effects from excessive screen exposure, the campaign encourages parents to unplug and promote physical, imaginative activities, emphasizing their importance for healthy child development.
In a bold initiative marking Children's Day, Dr. Morepen Ltd. has issued a clarion call to reduce children's screen time and revive the essence of childhood through play. Addressing parents and educators, the company emphasizes the detrimental impact of excessive screen exposure on kids' health and development.
Recent studies showcase worrying statistics, with Indian children under five averaging daily screen times twice the recommended limit, leading to various behavioral and developmental issues. Globally, the adverse effects of excessive screen use include reduced physical activity, sleep disruption, and social skill delays.
Dr. Morepen's campaign urges setting screen-free periods, engaging in active play, and modeling device-free behavior for children. The message—swap screens for play to foster stronger, healthier futures—resonates deeply, advocating a shift towards enriched childhood experiences.
ALSO READ
Sikkim Chief Minister's Health Stabilized After Hospitalization
Global Health Updates: Major Poultry Lockdown & Sterile Fly Initiative
Senator Fetterman Hospitalized After Health Scare
UPDATE 1-Deadly heat worldwide prompts $300 million for climate health research at COP30
Global Philanthropies Unite to Combat Rising Climate Health Risks with $300 Million Pledge