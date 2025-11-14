Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: StapleGreenz Leads Wellness Revolution in India

StapleGreenz is revitalizing India's culinary heritage with nutrient-rich staples that support well-being. Founded by Minna George, the brand connects traditional Indian foods with modern health trends, focusing on diabetes prevention. The company's efforts coincide with World Diabetes Day, promoting awareness and healthy lifestyle choices among Indian families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ernakulam | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:41 IST
In a world where over 589 million adults struggle with diabetes, initiatives like StapleGreenz are emerging as beacons of hope. Founded by Minna George in Ernakulam, Kerala, StapleGreenz offers a seamless blend of traditional Indian food wisdom and modern health needs, particularly focusing on diabetes prevention.

StapleGreenz's journey is rooted in the desire to offer authentic, healthy foods grounded in tradition, yet adapted for today's fast-paced lifestyle. The brand film, released in conjunction with World Diabetes Day 2025, traces this heartfelt journey, showcasing how small dietary upgrades can significantly impact health and well-being.

Emphasizing sustainability, transparency, and ethical practices, StapleGreenz invites families to join its mission of honoring traditional nourishment while meeting modern demands. Their products, like jackfruit flour and prebiotic banana flour, offer convenient, low-glycemic options to support a diabetes-friendly diet.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

