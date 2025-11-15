Sebaashray 2: Expanding Compassionate Healthcare in Diamond Harbour

The Trinamool Congress announced the launch of 'Sebaashray 2', a healthcare outreach initiative led by Abhishek Banerjee, set to begin on December 1. This initiative will span two months, covering the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

'Sebaashray 2' will assemble specialist doctors to provide free essential medicines, facilitate critical diagnostic tests, and establish a streamlined referral system. The initiative promises to ensure no individual lacks the care they need.

The health camps will be organized in various Assembly constituencies, including Maheshtala, Metiabruz, Budge Budge, Bishnupur, Satgachia, Falta, and Diamond Harbour. Each camp will run daily from 9 am to 5 pm, culminating with mega camps from January 24 to 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)