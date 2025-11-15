Left Menu

Sebaashray 2: Expanding Compassionate Healthcare in Diamond Harbour

The Trinamool Congress' initiative 'Sebaashray 2', led by Abhishek Banerjee, aims to enhance healthcare access across the Diamond Harbour constituency from December 1 to January 30. The program will offer free medical care, medicine, and diagnostic tests, involving expert doctors to ensure comprehensive health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:29 IST
The Trinamool Congress announced the launch of 'Sebaashray 2', a healthcare outreach initiative led by Abhishek Banerjee, set to begin on December 1. This initiative will span two months, covering the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

'Sebaashray 2' will assemble specialist doctors to provide free essential medicines, facilitate critical diagnostic tests, and establish a streamlined referral system. The initiative promises to ensure no individual lacks the care they need.

The health camps will be organized in various Assembly constituencies, including Maheshtala, Metiabruz, Budge Budge, Bishnupur, Satgachia, Falta, and Diamond Harbour. Each camp will run daily from 9 am to 5 pm, culminating with mega camps from January 24 to 30.

