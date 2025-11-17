Left Menu

IMF Steers Syria’s Economic Revival with Fresh Engagement Plan

The International Monetary Fund announced plans for an 'intensive program of engagement' with Syria following a staff visit. The initiative aims to bolster Syria's economic data and reinstate annual economic policy reviews. Improved consumer and investor confidence are propelling economic recovery and reintegration with global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) unveiled an 'intensive program of engagement' with Syria after a staff delegation visited Damascus. This program is designed to provide technical assistance to enhance Syria's economic data collection and reestablish regular annual economic policy reviews.

Ron van Rooden, IMF Syria Mission Chief, expressed optimism, stating that Syria's economy is showing signs of recovery. The improvement in consumer and investor confidence is driven by a new regime and Syria's gradual re-integration into regional and global markets, aided by the easing of sanctions.

Additionally, the return of over a million refugees further boosts economic prospects, signaling a promising trajectory for Syria's economic revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

