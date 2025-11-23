Left Menu

Ghaziabad Crime Branch Busts Cancer Drug Theft Ring

Three individuals were arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly stealing and selling cancer drugs meant for the Central Government Health Scheme. The suspects, including a previously arrested chemist, were caught with stolen and expired drugs worth Rs 19 lakh and cash during a police raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:24 IST
Ghaziabad Crime Branch Busts Cancer Drug Theft Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghaziabad crime branch has apprehended three individuals purportedly involved in the theft and unauthorized sale of cancer drugs meant for the Central Government Health Scheme in Delhi, officials disclosed on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Vishwas Tyagi, Prince Tyagi, and Akash Sharma, are accused not only of stealing but also of failing to store these life-saving medicines under proper conditions. Police recovered drugs worth Rs 19 lakh and cash from the suspects.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Piyush Kumar Singh, the accused tampered with the 'Supply for CGHS' and 'Not for Sale' stamps to sell the medicines openly. All suspects are currently in custody as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
2
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India
3
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
4
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025