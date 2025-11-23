Ghaziabad Crime Branch Busts Cancer Drug Theft Ring

The Ghaziabad crime branch has apprehended three individuals purportedly involved in the theft and unauthorized sale of cancer drugs meant for the Central Government Health Scheme in Delhi, officials disclosed on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Vishwas Tyagi, Prince Tyagi, and Akash Sharma, are accused not only of stealing but also of failing to store these life-saving medicines under proper conditions. Police recovered drugs worth Rs 19 lakh and cash from the suspects.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Piyush Kumar Singh, the accused tampered with the 'Supply for CGHS' and 'Not for Sale' stamps to sell the medicines openly. All suspects are currently in custody as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)