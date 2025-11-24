Left Menu

Serpent Scare at Thane Hospital: A Slithery Intrusion Sparks Panic

A non-venomous snake slithered into Thane's Civil Hospital, causing panic among patients and staff. It was captured by a snake rescuer after briefly slipping his grip. No one was harmed and the snakebite victims were treated successfully. The hospital is temporarily operating from a psychiatric facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A non-venomous snake caused a stir at the Civil Hospital in Thane on Monday after escaping a rescuer's grip and making its way into a doctor's cabin. This unexpected visitor led to chaos as patients and staff fled in fear.

The incident began when two local residents, bitten by non-venomous dhaman snakes, were brought to the hospital. A snake rescuer, who had captured the snakes responsible for these bites, brought them along for identification. However, one snake managed to slither away, sparking panic.

Fortunately, the snake was quickly recaptured, ensuring no harm came to anyone involved. Hospital operations continue at a temporary site as construction proceeds on a new building, and a video of the event has gained attention on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

