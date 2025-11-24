Serpent Scare at Thane Hospital: A Slithery Intrusion Sparks Panic

A non-venomous snake caused a stir at the Civil Hospital in Thane on Monday after escaping a rescuer's grip and making its way into a doctor's cabin. This unexpected visitor led to chaos as patients and staff fled in fear.

The incident began when two local residents, bitten by non-venomous dhaman snakes, were brought to the hospital. A snake rescuer, who had captured the snakes responsible for these bites, brought them along for identification. However, one snake managed to slither away, sparking panic.

Fortunately, the snake was quickly recaptured, ensuring no harm came to anyone involved. Hospital operations continue at a temporary site as construction proceeds on a new building, and a video of the event has gained attention on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)