New Global Vaccine Deal to Expand Affordable Malaria Protection for Millions

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF have announced a landmark agreement that will dramatically increase access to the R21/Matrix-M™ malaria vaccine, lowering costs and enabling millions more children to be protected against one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. The deal is expected to save up to US$ 90 million for Gavi and implementing countries, unlocking more than 30 million additional vaccine doses over the next five years and enabling the full vaccination of nearly 7 million more children.

A Breakthrough for Global Malaria Control

The R21/Matrix-M™ vaccine, developed to provide highly effective protection against malaria in young children, has seen unprecedented global demand since its approval. Malaria remains a leading cause of childhood deaths in sub-Saharan Africa, where nearly half a million children under five die every year from the disease.

The new agreement reduces the vaccine’s price to US$ 2.99 per dose, with the pricing expected to take effect within the next year. This new pricing structure aligns with Gavi’s long-term goal of shaping sustainable vaccine markets, ensuring affordability and supply security even as global demand grows.

“This announcement is a powerful example of what our Vaccine Alliance does best,” said An Vermeersch, Gavi’s Chief Vaccine Programmes & Markets Officer. “There has been an unprecedented demand for this new tool that will better protect children against one of Africa’s largest killers, and we thank our partners helping us match the strong commitment countries have shown.”

Financing Innovation Enables Swift Action

The agreement is made possible through funding advanced by the International Finance Facility for Immunisation (IFFIm), Gavi’s innovative financing mechanism that converts donor pledges into immediate financial resources. This forward-financing model empowers Gavi to act quickly when opportunities arise to secure favourable long-term market conditions for lifesaving vaccines.

“IFFIm exists to turn ambition into action,” said Ken Lay, Board Chair of IFFIm. “This agreement shows how financial innovation can unlock opportunities that save lives.”

Since its creation, IFFIm has raised billions for global immunisation—reducing financial barriers for countries and accelerating vaccine access where it is most needed.

Strengthening Vaccine Delivery Across Africa

Malaria places a massive burden on health systems, particularly in high-transmission countries where hospital consultations for fever and suspected malaria dominate clinic visits. According to the World Health Organization, the cost of treatment in sub-Saharan Africa ranges from US$ 4–7 per outpatient visit, while hospital admissions for severe malaria can exceed US$ 70, placing immense strain on families and national budgets.

The Gavi malaria vaccination programme, launched in 2022, has already delivered over 40 million doses and integrated malaria vaccination into routine immunisation in 24 African countries, representing more than 70% of the global malaria burden. With the new agreement, these countries will gain greater access to effective, affordable vaccines—helping to reduce hospitalisations, prevent deaths, and strengthen community resilience.

UNICEF’s Role as the World’s Largest Vaccine Buyer

UNICEF, responsible for procuring and delivering nearly three billion vaccine doses each year, plays a central role in the implementation of this agreement. By working directly with manufacturers, UNICEF secures competitive pricing and stable supply chains for countries with limited purchasing power.

“At this critical moment of declining international aid, UNICEF remains determined to deliver vaccines at the best possible price,” said Leila Pakkala, Director of UNICEF’s Supply Division. “A child dies from malaria every minute. That staggering reality drives our commitment to reach every child with lifesaving protection.”

UNICEF’s market-shaping strategies ensure that new vaccines, like R21/Matrix-M™, become widely available at sustainable prices—helping countries scale up immunisation rapidly.

Accelerating Toward 2030 Targets

Gavi’s long-term target is to fully vaccinate 50 million additional children against malaria by 2030, a goal now more achievable thanks to the savings and expanded supply generated by this agreement. Countries are already expressing strong readiness to introduce the R21/Matrix-M™ vaccine into national immunisation schedules, particularly in regions where malaria transmission remains intense.

The deal also builds on momentum from Gavi’s June 2025 Pledging Summit in Brussels, where world leaders committed to expanding access to new and existing vaccines and strengthening health systems across low-income nations.

A Critical Response Amid Rising Malaria Trends

Global malaria cases and deaths have been rising in recent years, driven by climate impacts, disruptions to health services, and expanding mosquito habitats. In 2023, the world recorded:

263 million malaria cases

597,000 deaths

A surge of 11 million cases from the previous year

95% of deaths occurring in the African region

Malaria continues to affect poorer communities the most, undermining economic development, limiting school attendance, and placing major financial pressure on overstretched health systems.

A Milestone in Global Vaccine Equity

By cutting vaccine costs and expanding the supply of R21/Matrix-M™, the new Gavi–UNICEF agreement marks a major turning point in global malaria control. It represents an ambitious step toward equitable access to lifesaving technologies at a time when climate change is driving more frequent and severe malaria outbreaks.

As Vermeersch noted, the partnership harnesses the full power of global cooperation: “Saving lives, strengthening health systems, and delivering economic benefits—this is what the Vaccine Alliance was built to do.”