WHO Issues First-Ever Cross-Government Guidance to Integrate Mental Health Policy

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released groundbreaking new guidance outlining how governments across all sectors—not just health—can protect and promote mental well-being. For the first time, WHO is defining the concrete steps that ministries such as education, justice, environment, employment, urban development, and even defence can take to embed mental health as a universal policy priority.

The new guidance marks a major advancement toward a “mental health in all policies” approach, recognising that mental well-being is shaped by factors far beyond clinical care. It expands upon WHO’s earlier Guidance on Mental Health Policy and Strategic Action Plans, which focused on strengthening mental health systems and services. The new publication widens the lens, offering governments a practical roadmap to address the social, economic, environmental, and cultural determinants of mental health at a population level.

A Whole-of-Government Framework for Mental Well-being

WHO stresses that mental health is influenced by every part of society—from workplaces and schools to justice systems, urban design, and environmental conditions. The new guidance calls for governments to adopt a whole-of-government and whole-of-society strategy, bringing senior leaders together to ensure mental health considerations are embedded in all policy processes.

Grounded in the principles of human rights, equity, and evidence-based practice, the guidance highlights both the enormous costs of failing to act and the long-term societal benefits of investing in mental health promotion and protection.

Ten Government Sectors Identified for Action

The guidance outlines tailored strategies for 10 key sectors, highlighting how each can contribute to prevention, protection, and well-being:

1. Culture, Arts and Sport

Promoting creative expression, community participation, and inclusion through cultural and sporting programmes, which are shown to reduce loneliness, enhance social cohesion, and support recovery.

2. Defense and Veterans

Addressing trauma, stress, and transition challenges; strengthening mental health screening; and providing family support systems to protect service members and veterans.

3. Education

Integrating mental health literacy, anti-bullying policies, inclusive school environments, and early identification of student needs into curricula and school governance.

4. Employment

Strengthening workplace mental health policies, promoting decent work, reducing psychosocial risks, and ensuring legal protections for workers facing stress, burnout, or discrimination.

5. Environment, Conservation and Climate Protection

Acknowledging the mental health impacts of climate change, natural disasters, and environmental degradation, while supporting community resilience and eco-friendly urban design.

6. Health

Ensuring accessible, rights-based mental health services; integrating mental health into primary care; combating stigma; and strengthening workforce capacity.

7. Interior (Public Safety and Emergency Services)

Supporting first responders, enhancing community safety, preventing violence, and ensuring trauma-informed policing and emergency management.

8. Justice

Ensuring humane treatment of detainees, providing psychological support in courts and correctional facilities, and promoting alternatives to incarceration for people with mental health conditions.

9. Social Protection

Reducing poverty, improving access to housing and income support, and providing targeted protections for marginalized and vulnerable communities.

10. Urban and Rural Development

Designing inclusive, accessible, and safe physical environments; promoting green spaces; improving transport systems; and reducing overcrowding and isolation.

Each sector-specific publication provides policy directives, strategic actions, and example indicators to support tailored national implementation.

A Practical Roadmap for Turning Policy Into Action

To help countries operationalize these recommendations, WHO’s guidance includes an eight-step roadmap, outlining how governments can shift from commitment to concrete action. These steps include:

Initiating high-level political discussion Mapping existing policies and gaps Building cross-sectoral governance structures Developing shared mental health objectives Engaging civil society and affected communities Aligning budgets and financing mechanisms Implementing sector-specific actions Monitoring, evaluating, and revising progress

This roadmap is designed to be adaptable, enabling governments to implement actions based on national priorities, cultural contexts, and resource realities.

Why Mental Health Must Be a Cross-Sector Priority

Worldwide, mental health conditions account for one in eight people, and poor mental well-being is linked to increased health-care costs, reduced productivity, educational setbacks, and social instability. Determinants such as poverty, climate impacts, violence, discrimination, insecure employment, and unequal access to services are increasingly recognized as critical drivers.

WHO emphasises that mental health policies are far more effective when designed collaboratively across sectors, rather than siloed within the health ministry.

Accessibility and Collaboration

The Guidance is available as both:

One comprehensive document covering all sectors

Ten individual sector-specific publications to support practical adoption across ministries and agencies

WHO acknowledges the contributions of hundreds of reviewers, experts, and partner organisations whose regional, sectoral, and cultural insights were essential for crafting the guidance.

Toward a Healthier, More Resilient Society

WHO’s new cross-sectoral guidance represents a major step forward for governments seeking to build inclusive, rights-based, and sustainable mental health strategies. By integrating mental health considerations across all government sectors, countries can promote societal resilience, reduce inequalities, and ensure conditions that support well-being for all.