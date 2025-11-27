New Leadership Appointed to Hauora Māori Advisory Committee for 2025–2028

Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced a new set of appointments to the Hauora Māori Advisory Committee (HMAC), signalling the Government’s commitment to strengthening Māori leadership and representation at the highest levels of the health system. The new appointees will begin their terms on 1 December 2025, supporting the Government’s broader focus on improving health outcomes for Māori and ensuring equitable, high-quality care.

Tā Mark Solomon has been appointed permanent Chair of the Committee, a position he has held in an acting capacity and will now continue with full mandate. Joining him are Mr Tereki Stewart, Mr Te Ururoa Flavell, and Dr Jamie-Lee Rahiri, each appointed to three-year terms. Brown said the group brings a wealth of leadership, cultural knowledge, and on-the-ground experience in Māori health and community advocacy.

“These members are respected leaders with extensive experience advocating for the needs and aspirations of Māori whānau and communities,” Brown said. “The Committee provides Māori with a voice at the highest level of decision-making in the health system. It plays a vital role in improving Māori health outcomes and supporting the Government’s commitment to ensuring all New Zealanders have access to timely, quality healthcare.”

Strengthening Māori Leadership in Health Governance

The Hauora Māori Advisory Committee was established under the Healthy Futures Act to provide independent, expert advice relating to Māori health. The Minister of Health makes appointments after consulting with the Minister for Māori Development, ensuring that governance reflects both partnership and accountability under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The Committee’s role includes advising on:

Barriers to equitable access to services

Māori health workforce development

Culturally responsive service delivery

Priority health initiatives for Māori whānau and communities

System-wide performance in achieving better Māori health outcomes

The new members will help guide policy direction and support a health system that recognises the unique needs and aspirations of Māori.

Profiles of the Newly Appointed Members

Tā Mark Solomon (Chair) A widely respected leader with deep experience in iwi governance, Tā Mark is best known for his long tenure as Kaiwhakahaere (Chair) of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu. He has played significant roles in national health governance, environmental advocacy, and community development, earning recognition for his strategic leadership and commitment to Māori wellbeing.

Tereki Stewart Stewart has extensive experience in Māori health service provision, community leadership, and iwi development. His background includes senior roles in kaupapa Māori health organisations, where he has championed improved access to services and whānau-centred care models.

Te Ururoa Flavell A former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, Flavell brings strong policy experience, deep knowledge of Māori economic and social development, and a track record of advocating for Māori communities. He is also involved in education leadership and has long been active in iwi and community development.

Dr Jamie-Lee Rahiri A surgeon and prominent Māori health researcher, Dr Rahiri is known for her work improving health outcomes through culturally informed clinical practice and research. She has contributed significantly to Māori health workforce development and equity-focused healthcare delivery.

Acknowledging Outgoing Chair

Brown also recognised Parekawhia McLean, the outgoing Chair of HMAC, acknowledging her leadership during a period of restructuring in the health system. “I want to acknowledge the contributions of Parekawhia McLean … who will continue to support improvements in Māori health outcomes through her role on the Health New Zealand Board,” he said.

Supporting a Future-Focused, Equitable Health System

The appointments come as the Government sharpens its focus on improving frontline healthcare, meeting health targets, and strengthening regional decision-making. Ensuring Māori have strong representation in health governance is a central component of that work.

Brown said he looks forward to partnering with the new Committee members to “drive results and deliver on the Government’s priorities and key focus areas,” emphasising that Māori health equity remains a critical priority for the nation.