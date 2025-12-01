Left Menu

Nagaland's AIDS Battle: Striving to Reach Global Goals Amid Challenges

Nagaland faces a high HIV prevalence rate significantly above India's national average. Urgent efforts are in place to meet global targets by 2026, involving collaboration across sectors. Despite progress, challenges like rising infections among youth, funding constraints, and misinformation need addressing to combat the epidemic effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:39 IST
Nagaland's AIDS Battle: Striving to Reach Global Goals Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland has emerged as the state with the second-highest adult HIV prevalence in India, according to the India HIV Estimates 2023 report, recording a rate of 1.37%, starkly higher than the national average of 0.21%. Commissioner and Secretary Anoop Khinchi spotlighted the figures during an event at Kisama for World AIDS Day.

Efforts are intensifying in Nagaland to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets and Sustainable Development Goal 3. As of October, the state reports an 88% success rate in diagnosing HIV, 79% in treatment, and 98% in viral suppression. Khinchi expressed optimism that Nagaland could meet global targets by 2026, citing the need for a collaborative approach involving governmental and non-governmental organizations.

Meanwhile, stakeholders warned of the epidemic's shift toward a broader 'at-risk' population, emphasizing compassion and widened HIV testing and treatment. Despite significant improvements in national rankings, concerns remain about rising youth infections, funding issues, and misinformation hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

 Global
2
Biocon Biologics settles with Amgen Inc to commercialise biosimilars in Europe

Biocon Biologics settles with Amgen Inc to commercialise biosimilars in Euro...

 India
3
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

 Global
4
Man gets life term for raping 9-year-old girl in UP's Bareilly

Man gets life term for raping 9-year-old girl in UP's Bareilly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025