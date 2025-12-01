Nagaland's AIDS Battle: Striving to Reach Global Goals Amid Challenges

Nagaland has emerged as the state with the second-highest adult HIV prevalence in India, according to the India HIV Estimates 2023 report, recording a rate of 1.37%, starkly higher than the national average of 0.21%. Commissioner and Secretary Anoop Khinchi spotlighted the figures during an event at Kisama for World AIDS Day.

Efforts are intensifying in Nagaland to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets and Sustainable Development Goal 3. As of October, the state reports an 88% success rate in diagnosing HIV, 79% in treatment, and 98% in viral suppression. Khinchi expressed optimism that Nagaland could meet global targets by 2026, citing the need for a collaborative approach involving governmental and non-governmental organizations.

Meanwhile, stakeholders warned of the epidemic's shift toward a broader 'at-risk' population, emphasizing compassion and widened HIV testing and treatment. Despite significant improvements in national rankings, concerns remain about rising youth infections, funding issues, and misinformation hurdles.

