Assam Unites on World AIDS Day: Fighting Stigma, Pushing for Change

World AIDS Day was marked by Assam to combat HIV's spread and stigma, emphasizing community support and commitment. Highlighting the prevalence of injecting drug use, ASACS led awareness efforts. Directors stressed awareness and acknowledged progress, with specific districts earning recognition for effective campaigns.

Updated: 01-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:30 IST
  India

Assam took a strong stand on World AIDS Day, with ASACS leading efforts against the disease and advocating for increased community and political engagement. The state's mission is to challenge HIV-related stigma and enhance support services.

Dr. Lakshmanan S, from Assam's National Health Mission, emphasized that battling HIV is an ongoing challenge that requires awareness spread to every corner of the state. Rising cases linked to injecting drug use highlight the urgency for continued education and intervention.

ASACS Director Indranoshee Das reaffirmed the goal of World AIDS Day in unifying global support for people impacted by HIV. Recognition was given to 13 districts excelling in awareness campaigns, while the HIV Estimation Report 2025 highlighted the pressing need for sustained efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

