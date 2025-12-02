Left Menu

Indonesia raises $1.5 billion from regular bond auction

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-12-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 19:50 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia raised 25 trillion rupiah ($1.50 billion) from a regular bond auction on Tuesday, higher than the indicative target of 23 trillion rupiah, its finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 69.63 trillion rupiah, lower than the 78.90 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on November 18. ($1 = 16,615.0000 rupiah)

