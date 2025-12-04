Nurse and Pharmacist Prescribers Gain Authority to Improve Healthcare Access

New Zealanders will soon benefit from faster, more convenient access to essential medicines as the Government nearly doubles the number of treatments that registered nurse prescribers can issue. Health Minister Simeon Brown says the move strengthens community healthcare and reduces unnecessary delays for people who rely on regular medication.

“Improving access to healthcare in communities is a key priority for the Government. These changes will mean people can get the medicines they need more quickly, with fewer delays and better continuity of care,” Mr Brown said.

Major Expansion of Prescribing Powers

Under new authorisations from the Director-General of Health, registered nurse prescribers will be able to prescribe 211 additional medicines, adding to the 240-plus they are already able to provide. This expansion allows nurses to treat a wider range of common health issues without requiring a doctor’s intervention.

The newly added medicines cover care for conditions including:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Asthma and other respiratory conditions

Menopause symptoms

Common infections and long-term chronic illnesses

This change is expected to be particularly beneficial in rural and underserved communities, where access to a GP can still involve long wait times or lengthy travel.

Strengthening the Health Workforce

New Zealand currently has approximately 1,570 registered nurse prescribers, working across general practice, community health, sexual health clinics, diabetes services, and specialist respiratory care. Their expanded scope of practice will enable quicker treatment decisions and reduce the burden on overstretched general practitioners.

Pharmacist prescribers—who already have authority to prescribe more than 1,700 medicines—will also see their scope expand by 20 additional medicines, helping to integrate pharmacy services more effectively into primary care and hospital settings.

Mr Brown said these changes reflect the advanced training, clinical expertise, and evolving roles of modern healthcare professionals. “Empowering health professionals to work at the top of their scope will help deliver better, faster care for communities across New Zealand,” he noted.

Part of a Wider Effort to Improve Access to Medicines

The Government’s broader strategy includes:

Updating prescriber regulations so that nurse practitioners and other health professionals have greater prescribing flexibility.

Allowing podiatrists to prescribe specific medicines relevant to their practice.

Introducing from 1 February 2026 the option for some patients on stable long-term medications to receive prescriptions lasting up to 12 months, reducing costs, easing clinic demand, and helping patients stay consistent with essential treatments.

These reforms aim to streamline healthcare, minimise bottlenecks, and ensure that New Zealand’s highly trained health workforce is used to its full potential.

Better Care, Less Pressure on the System

Minister Brown emphasised that expanding prescribing powers is about delivering practical improvements for patients while reducing the load on busier parts of the health system.

“This is about ensuring our highly trained workforce can use the full extent of their skills—improving care for Kiwis while reducing pressure on other parts of the health system,” he said.