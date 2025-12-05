Left Menu

TDP receives Rs 83 cr in donations last fiscal

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-12-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 09:55 IST
TDP receives Rs 83 cr in donations last fiscal
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Telugu Desam Party has received over Rs 83 crore in donations during the last financial year, as against over Rs 100 crore a year ago, according to Election Commission data.

Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena, an ally of TDP in the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, has received over Rs 25.33 crore during 2024-25.

Natco Pharma, which donated Rs 7 crore to TDP and Rs 1.5 crore to Janasena, was one of the major donors to both parties.

TDP received Rs 33 crore through electoral bonds, while its total donations stood at over Rs 100 crore during 2023-24.

YSRCP received a total donation of over Rs 140 crore, of which Rs 113 crore came through electoral bonds during 2024-25. The Natco Pharma donated Rs 10 crore to the party during 2024-25.

After the party was routed in the Assembly elections held in June last year, it received just Rs 3.94 crore in total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

 India
2
Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

 India
3
Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

 India
4
Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025