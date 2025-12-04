UPDATE 1-Swedish central bank's Bunge says e-crown needs to be discussed again
Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge said on Thursday that a debate is needed on the implications for Sweden of the introduction of a digital euro, and that the possibility of introducing an e-crown needs to be discussed again.
"We need to revisit the issue of an e-krona – the lead times are long when it comes to initiating a process to make a decision – yes or no – and even longer when it comes to possibly actually implementing a future Swedish e-krona if the answer is yes," she said in a statement.
