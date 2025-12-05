Left Menu

Kremlin expects U.S. response after talks on Ukraine in Moscow, news agencies say

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 11:19 IST
Kremlin expects U.S. response after talks on Ukraine in Moscow, news agencies say
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow was awaiting a response from Washington following talks between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. representatives earlier this week in the Russian capital. "We are now waiting for the reaction of our American colleagues to the discussion we had on Tuesday," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by RIA.

He added that there were no plans for a call between Putin and US President Donald Trump, and no date has been set for a new meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion during the week ended November 28, says RBI.

India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion duri...

 Global
2
Cloudflare's Wave: Another Outage Ripple Effect

Cloudflare's Wave: Another Outage Ripple Effect

 Spain
3
Gold Heist in Sabarimala: Global Conspiracy Unveiled

Gold Heist in Sabarimala: Global Conspiracy Unveiled

 India
4
Controversy Over Religious Quotas in Jammu Medical Admissions

Controversy Over Religious Quotas in Jammu Medical Admissions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025