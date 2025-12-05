Kremlin expects U.S. response after talks on Ukraine in Moscow, news agencies say

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow was awaiting a response from Washington following talks between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. representatives earlier this week in the Russian capital. "We are now waiting for the reaction of our American colleagues to the discussion we had on Tuesday," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by RIA.

He added that there were no plans for a call between Putin and US President Donald Trump, and no date has been set for a new meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

