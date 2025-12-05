US dietary guidelines delayed until early 2026

The new Dietary Guidelines for Americans have been pushed to early 2026, delaying the release of the government's official recommendations for a healthy diet.

"The Dietary Guidelines will be released soon after the first of the year," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told Reuters on Thursday. In November, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the Trump administration would release new dietary guidelines in December, aimed at changing the country's food culture and to reduce high rates of obesity.

The updated guidelines, which shape school lunches, medical advice and nutrition standards, have been expected since summer. The HHS and the U.S. Department of Agriculture publish the guidelines jointly every five years.

The release was delayed due to the recent government shutdown, a federal official said. The New York Times reported the postponement earlier on Thursday.

The new guidelines are expected to address saturated fat, found mainly in meat and certain oils, and ultra-processed food, along with modified suggestions related to dairy consumption, sources familiar with the process told Reuters in June. The current dietary guidelines recommend limiting saturated fat to less than 10% of total calories consumed daily, and do not address ultra-processed food.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)