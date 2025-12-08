Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat's Absence: A Wasted Healthcare Opportunity for West Bengal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the West Bengal government for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, which limits access to free healthcare for poor residents. The scheme's national portability could enhance West Bengal's healthcare potential, but the state's preference for its Swasthya Sathi scheme leaves the opportunity unutilized.

Updated: 08-12-2025 21:13 IST
Ayushman Bharat's Absence: A Wasted Healthcare Opportunity for West Bengal
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, criticized the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government on Monday, highlighting its decision against implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This stance, according to Sitharaman, denies impoverished residents, including migrant workers, much-needed access to free healthcare services across India.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman emphasized the national portability offered by Ayushman Bharat. This feature enables migrant workers from West Bengal to seek free medical care at more than 32,000 networked hospitals nationwide.

She further pointed out that by integrating with the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY ecosystem, West Bengal could receive significant financial support and transform Kolkata into a leading medical hub. Nevertheless, the state persists with its Swasthya Sathi initiative, a move that could hinder the economic potential of its healthcare sector.

