Hospital Lift Malfunction Injures Four at Sanskar Tower

Four individuals sustained injuries after a hospital lift malfunctioned in an 8-storey building in Pachpakhadi. The lift, serving Aadhar Hospital, crashed when its chain broke. The injured were admitted to the hospital, and officials have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerning incident on Wednesday evening, four people were injured when a lift malfunctioned at an 8-storey building, primarily used by patients of Aadhar Hospital, a civic official reported.

The incident occurred at Sanskar Tower located in Pachpakhadi around 5.20 pm, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the municipal disaster management cell.

The lift, descending from the hospital's first floor, suddenly had its chain snap, plunging to the ground. All four injured were promptly admitted to Aadhar Hospital for treatment, and an investigation has been launched, as confirmed by Tadvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

