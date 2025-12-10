Hospital Lift Malfunction Injures Four at Sanskar Tower
Four individuals sustained injuries after a hospital lift malfunctioned in an 8-storey building in Pachpakhadi. The lift, serving Aadhar Hospital, crashed when its chain broke. The injured were admitted to the hospital, and officials have initiated an investigation into the incident.
In a concerning incident on Wednesday evening, four people were injured when a lift malfunctioned at an 8-storey building, primarily used by patients of Aadhar Hospital, a civic official reported.
The incident occurred at Sanskar Tower located in Pachpakhadi around 5.20 pm, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the municipal disaster management cell.
The lift, descending from the hospital's first floor, suddenly had its chain snap, plunging to the ground. All four injured were promptly admitted to Aadhar Hospital for treatment, and an investigation has been launched, as confirmed by Tadvi.
