Max Healthcare Expands into Pune: A Milestone in Super Speciality Care

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd announces its entry into Pune with a new 450-bed super speciality hospital, representing a Rs 1,000 crore investment. The Yerawada-based facility is a key strategic move aligning with the company's expansion goals. It's set to open within three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:31 IST
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd announced on Thursday its plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore in establishing a 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune.

The new facility in Yerawada signifies Max Healthcare's expansion into the city and is anticipated to commence operations within three years, according to the company.

The hospital project involves a phased acquisition of Yerawada Properties Pvt Ltd and represents a strategic milestone in meeting the increasing demand for high-end medical care in Pune.

