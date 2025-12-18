Max Healthcare Expands into Pune: A Milestone in Super Speciality Care

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd announced on Thursday its plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore in establishing a 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune.

The new facility in Yerawada signifies Max Healthcare's expansion into the city and is anticipated to commence operations within three years, according to the company.

The hospital project involves a phased acquisition of Yerawada Properties Pvt Ltd and represents a strategic milestone in meeting the increasing demand for high-end medical care in Pune.

