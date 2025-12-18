India Champions Global Movement on World Meditation Day

As the globe gears up for World Meditation Day on December 21, India's pivotal role in elevating meditation as a cornerstone of public health is being acknowledged widely. This follows the United Nations' 2024 recognition of the day, backed by India's diplomatic and civil society initiatives.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasized meditation's critical role in combating contemporary mental health challenges during a speech at the United Nations Office in Geneva. Addressing an international audience, he remarked on the heightened acceptance of meditation as a remedy for societal stress and loneliness.

India's involvement reflects a merger of public health, cultural diplomacy, and international dialogue. With mental health conditions leading global disability, World Meditation Day is positioned as more than symbolic, offering practical pathways to mental health and social cohesion.

