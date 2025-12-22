Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Decentralized Healthcare and Education

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for decentralized, affordable education and healthcare while inaugurating a cancer hospital in Maharashtra. Highlighting the societal impact of cancer, he called for community involvement, stating that emotional support and time, not just money, are crucial for patients and their families.

Chandrapur | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:28 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, has emphasized the necessity for affordable and decentralized healthcare and education during a recent public address.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Pandit Dindayal Cancer Hospital in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, Bhagwat underlined the devastating impact of cancer not only on patients but also on their families. He urged society to contribute time and emotional support, beyond financial assistance, to aid those affected by the disease.

Bhagwat pointed out that cancer can result from various factors such as stress, pollution, and adulterated food. He stressed that serving mankind is paramount, urging communities to ensure that vital facilities like the cancer hospital operate effectively to provide necessary care and support.

