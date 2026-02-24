Motorcycle rider crushed to death by tractor in Maharashtra's Beed

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was crushed to death under a sugarcane-laden tractor in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Dhondrai cross road in Georai tehsil on Sunday evening. The man had gone to meet his relatives and was returning to his village on his motorcycle when the speeding tractor rammed into his two-wheeler. He then fell off the motorcycle and was run over by the tractor's wheels, an official from Georai police station said. The man sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police said. The tractor driver fled the spot after the accident.

