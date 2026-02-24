Left Menu

Motorcycle rider crushed to death by tractor in Maharashtra's Beed

The man had gone to meet his relatives and was returning to his village on his motorcycle when the speeding tractor rammed into his two-wheeler. He then fell off the motorcycle and was run over by the tractors wheels, an official from Georai police station said.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 24-02-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 12:34 IST
Motorcycle rider crushed to death by tractor in Maharashtra's Beed
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was crushed to death under a sugarcane-laden tractor in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Dhondrai cross road in Georai tehsil on Sunday evening. The man had gone to meet his relatives and was returning to his village on his motorcycle when the speeding tractor rammed into his two-wheeler. He then fell off the motorcycle and was run over by the tractor's wheels, an official from Georai police station said. The man sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police said. The tractor driver fled the spot after the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fadnavis warns of action against hospitals denying treatment to Ayushman, MJPJAY beneficiaries

Fadnavis warns of action against hospitals denying treatment to Ayushman, MJ...

 India
2
Indian tech industry revenues for FY26 set to grow 6.1 per cent to USD 315 billion: Nasscom.

Indian tech industry revenues for FY26 set to grow 6.1 per cent to USD 315 b...

 Global
3
SC stays HC order to quash LDF govt’s citizens response programme in Kerala

SC stays HC order to quash LDF govt’s citizens response programme in Kerala

 India
4
Indian tech industry revenues for FY26 set to grow 6.1 per cent to USD 315 billion: Nasscom.

Indian tech industry revenues for FY26 set to grow 6.1 per cent to USD 315 b...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026