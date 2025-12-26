Nadda Reviews Health Systems of MP, Chhattisgarh, Pushes TB-Free Bharat

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda today chaired a high-level review meeting with the Health Ministers and senior officials of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to assess healthcare delivery systems and accelerate the implementation of key national health programmes. The meeting focused on strengthening public health infrastructure, improving patient satisfaction, enhancing regulatory oversight and advancing the national mission to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) as a public health threat.

Strengthening Drug Regulation and Patient Safety

Shri Nadda emphasised the critical importance of robust drug regulation, stating that continuous monitoring of the entire pharmaceutical supply chain—from manufacturing to distribution—is essential to ensure quality, safety and public trust. He urged both States to adopt best regulatory practices and treat improvements in patient satisfaction, compliance and regulatory supervision as an ongoing mission rather than one-time interventions.

On the Free Drugs and Free Diagnostics schemes, the Union Health Minister directed the States to strengthen supply-chain mechanisms and address existing monitoring gaps. He informed that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is collaborating with IIM Ahmedabad to improve logistics, transparency and accountability in procurement systems for drugs and diagnostics across the country.

Diagnostics, Hospital Management and Safety

Highlighting that quality diagnostics and timely testing are the backbone of effective healthcare delivery, Shri Nadda stressed the need to strengthen diagnostic services at primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare levels. He noted that while doctors are central to clinical care, hospital administration and regulatory compliance require dedicated professional management.

Special emphasis was laid on improving the regulation and safety of blood banks, hospital systems and clinical safety protocols, ensuring uniform standards and accountability across healthcare institutions.

Telemedicine and Technology-Driven Healthcare

The Union Health Minister underscored the transformative role of telemedicine in expanding access to quality healthcare, particularly in remote and underserved areas. He encouraged both States to integrate telemedicine platforms more deeply into routine service delivery, enabling uninterrupted access to specialist consultations and reducing regional disparities in healthcare availability.

Mission-Mode Push for TB Elimination

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to achieving a TB-free Bharat, Shri Nadda called for district-specific strategies with intensified screening, improved diagnostics, strict treatment adherence and enhanced nutritional support for TB patients. He stressed that TB elimination must be pursued in mission mode, with close monitoring at district and block levels to ensure measurable outcomes.

People’s Participation and Legislative Engagement

Shri Nadda proposed sensitisation workshops for MLAs, encouraging them to actively engage with Block Medical Officers (BMOs) and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) through regular reviews. He highlighted that Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) is vital for improving healthcare outcomes, ensuring accountability and strengthening public confidence in government health programmes.

Support to States and Cooperative Federalism

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, Shri Rajendra Shukla, and Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Chhattisgarh, Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, assured full cooperation with the Union Health Ministry to improve implementation and outcomes of health initiatives.

Shri Nadda reiterated the Centre’s support through National Health Mission (NHM) interventions, public–private partnership (PPP) models, medical education expansion, viability gap funding and infrastructure support mechanisms. He also assured technical training and handholding support to the Chhattisgarh Government to ensure leprosy management is taken up on priority.

The Union Health Minister added that similar consultative review meetings will be held with Health Ministers of other States in the coming days as part of a mission-mode approach to health sector reforms.

Participants in the Meeting

The Madhya Pradesh delegation included Shri Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Public Health and Medical Education; Shri Devendra Dwivedi, Officer on Special Duty; Shri Tarun Rathi, Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; and Dr Saloni Sidana, Managing Director, NHM.

The Chhattisgarh delegation comprised Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education; Shri Amit Kataria, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Shri Ranbir Sharma, Managing Director, NHM; Shri Ritesh Agrawal, Commissioner, Medical Education; along with other senior officials.

Senior Union Health Ministry officials present included Ms Nivedita Shukla Verma, Union Health Secretary; Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal, CEO, National Health Authority; Ms Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and MD (NHM); Shri Rajit Punhani, CEO, FSSAI; and Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, among others.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to strengthen drug regulation, improve diagnostics, professionalise hospital administration, expand medical education capacity and accelerate progress towards a TB-free India, reinforcing the spirit of cooperative federalism in public health.