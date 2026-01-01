Assam Leads with Proton Therapy: A Boon for Cancer Treatment

Assam is set to revolutionize cancer treatment in India by becoming the first state in the nation to incorporate a proton therapy machine into its public health system. This will mark a significant milestone in enhancing the state's medical capabilities. Estimated to cost Rs 500 crore, the machine will be housed at the State Cancer Institute within the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Currently, this cutting-edge radiology technology is only available in two private hospitals located in Mumbai and Chennai. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized the importance of this acquisition during the 'Natun Diner Alap' media interaction event. The introduction of proton therapy is anticipated to not only benefit regional patients but also attract individuals from across the country, thereby expanding medical tourism in the state.

Sarma highlighted the state's commitment to advancing healthcare by gradually introducing new radiological equipment and establishing 17 cancer hospitals, of which nine are already operational. This move reflects the government's dedication to improving cancer treatment for Assam's populace and beyond.

