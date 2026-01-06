Left Menu

BIMSTEC Nations Unite for Cancer Care Capacity Building in India

Cancer care experts from BIMSTEC nations gather in India to enhance regional healthcare through a capacity-building initiative led by the Ministry of External Affairs. The program focuses on crucial cancer care domains, aiming to strengthen health cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:33 IST
BIMSTEC Nations Unite for Cancer Care Capacity Building in India
In a strategic move to enhance healthcare capabilities across the Bay of Bengal region, cancer care professionals from BIMSTEC member countries are convening in India for a specialized capacity-building program. Initiated by India's Ministry of External Affairs, the program represents a significant step in regional health collaboration.

The initiative aligns with India's Neighborhood First and Act East policies, underlining its commitment to regional cooperation. The four-week training, held at the Tata Memorial Centre in Vishakhapatnam, covers vital areas such as onco-pathology, onco-nursing, and radiation oncology, with workshops on cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic techniques.

This effort was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. The regional organization, which began as BIST-EC in 1997, now includes seven member states and is pivotal in advancing healthcare across the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation.

