BIMSTEC Nations Unite for Cancer Care Capacity Building in India

In a strategic move to enhance healthcare capabilities across the Bay of Bengal region, cancer care professionals from BIMSTEC member countries are convening in India for a specialized capacity-building program. Initiated by India's Ministry of External Affairs, the program represents a significant step in regional health collaboration.

The initiative aligns with India's Neighborhood First and Act East policies, underlining its commitment to regional cooperation. The four-week training, held at the Tata Memorial Centre in Vishakhapatnam, covers vital areas such as onco-pathology, onco-nursing, and radiation oncology, with workshops on cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic techniques.

This effort was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. The regional organization, which began as BIST-EC in 1997, now includes seven member states and is pivotal in advancing healthcare across the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation.

