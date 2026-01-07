New U.S. Dietary Guidelines Shift Alcohol Consumption Recommendations

The Trump administration unveiled updated nutrition guidelines, recommending Americans reduce alcohol intake without specific daily limitations. This shift breaks from long-standing norms that prescribed one drink per day for women and two for men.

Health experts and advocacy groups have voiced concerns over potential implications on public health and drinking habits. The guidelines are part of a broader 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative, suggesting more protein and less sugar consumption.

Critics argue the relaxed alcohol recommendations might spur heavier drinking, challenging President Trump's and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s intent of fostering healthier lifestyles. Two studies underpin the guidelines, showing mixed findings on alcohol-related health risks.

