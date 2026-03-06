"No compromise on public health": AIOCD strongly opposes proposal to grant drug licenses to PACS

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has strongly and unequivocally opposed the proposal to grant restricted drug licenses in Forms 20A and 21A to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). The organisation has termed the proposal a matter of serious concern for public health, patient safety, and the national drug regulatory framework.

"Medicines are life-saving products. They cannot be treated at par with agricultural chemicals. Drug dispensing must strictly remain under the supervision of trained and registered pharmacists. Any dilution would amount to a risky experiment with public health," AIOCD President JS Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal said. According to AIOCD, Rules 62A and 62B of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 were historically framed only for exceptional circumstances. At present, there is an adequate number of licensed medical stores and registered pharmacists available across urban as well as rural areas of the country. Therefore, large-scale issuance of restricted licenses is neither necessary nor justified.

"PACS institutions primarily deal in fertilisers, pesticides, and agro-chemicals. Storing medicines in such premises poses serious risks of cross-contamination and improper storage conditions. This directly affects patient safety," Shinde and Singhal added. The organisation also cautioned that dispensing medicines through non-pharmacists could increase misuse of antibiotics, medication errors, and contribute to national challenges such as Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

AIOCD has urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to reconsider the proposal in the larger public interest and to safeguard the spirit and objectives of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The proposal to grant restricted drug licenses to PACS should be withdrawn immediately. No general advisory should be issued to States/UTs under Rules 62A and 62B for licensing PACS. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras should operate only from duly licensed pharmacy premises under the supervision of registered pharmacists. These are among the key demands of AIOCD.

AIOCD represents more than 12.40 lakh chemists and druggists across the country, who are providing safe and lawful pharmaceutical services even in remote rural areas. (ANI)

