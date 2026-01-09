Left Menu

Embracing the Chill: Strategies for Thriving During Winter

The concept of 'Blue Monday,' coined for a marketing campaign, highlights the melancholic feelings often associated with winter. Despite its debunking, seasonal affective disorder remains real. Strategies like mindfulness, mindset reframing, and embracing 'hygge' can enhance well-being during colder months. Outdoor activities despite limited daylight are also beneficial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Ottawa—In 2005, the term "Blue Monday" was introduced by psychologist Cliff Arnall as part of a marketing strategy for a British travel agency. Using a pseudo-scientific formula, the third Monday in January was labeled the 'bluest' day, symbolizing widespread sadness and low energy levels among individuals.

Despite its debunking, the associated feelings remain valid, particularly through Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a recognized depression type tied to seasonal change. Symptoms include fatigue, irritability, and a loss of interest in usual activities. Notably, about 15% of Canadians report experiencing symptoms of SAD.

While we cannot control the sun's patterns, evidence-based methods such as creating warm environments and practicing mindfulness can aid winter well-being. Reframing perceptions of winter as an anticipatory, meaningful time, and engaging in outdoor activities despite the cold, are encouraged for maintaining morale and physical health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

