BRIEF-AstraZeneca Announces Retirement Of Non-Executive Director Nazneen Rahman

​AstraZeneca ‌PLC: * ​ASTRAZENECA ‌PLC - DIRECTORATE ‌CHANGE

* ASTRAZENECA - ‌ANNOUNCES ⁠RETIREMENT ​OF ⁠NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR NAZNEEN ⁠RAHMAN * ASTRAZENECA - ​TONY MOK ⁠TO ⁠SUCCEED ​NAZNEEN ⁠RAHMAN ⁠AS SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE ⁠CHAIR Source ‌text: Further ‌company ​coverage: ;))

