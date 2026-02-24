BRIEF-AstraZeneca Announces Retirement Of Non-Executive Director Nazneen Rahman
AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - DIRECTORATE CHANGE
* ASTRAZENECA - ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR NAZNEEN RAHMAN * ASTRAZENECA - TONY MOK TO SUCCEED NAZNEEN RAHMAN AS SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE CHAIR Source text: Further company coverage: ;))
