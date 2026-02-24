Left Menu

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Announces Retirement Of Non-Executive Director Nazneen Rahman

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 12:44 IST
​AstraZeneca ‌PLC: * ​ASTRAZENECA ‌PLC - DIRECTORATE ‌CHANGE

* ASTRAZENECA - ‌ANNOUNCES ⁠RETIREMENT ​OF ⁠NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR NAZNEEN ⁠RAHMAN * ASTRAZENECA - ​TONY MOK ⁠TO ⁠SUCCEED ​NAZNEEN ⁠RAHMAN ⁠AS SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE ⁠CHAIR Source ‌text: Further ‌company ​coverage: ;))

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

