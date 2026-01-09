Mega-Mergers on the Horizon: Healthcare's Next Big Boom

Healthcare dealmakers are descending upon San Francisco this weekend with high hopes for 2026, aiming to surpass the monumental merger years of 2019 and 2021. Analysts suggest the wave of mega-mergers in the industry could reach newer heights.

The relaxed antitrust environment under President Trump and new agreements with the White House on tariffs and drug pricing have reignited confidence among big pharmaceutical companies to pursue high-value acquisitions.

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference marks a pivotal moment for healthcare dealmaking, with investors keenly observing as companies like Eli Lilly and AbbVie navigate upcoming deals that could reshape the industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)