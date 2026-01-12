Former VP Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS for Health Evaluation

In a concerning development, Jadeep Dhankhar, the former vice president, has been admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). This follows his episodes of unconsciousness, including two incidents reported last week, according to officials.

On January 10, Dhankhar experienced two bouts of unconsciousness while in the washroom. The concerning nature of these episodes prompted doctors at AIIMS to recommend hospital admission for further medical evaluations.

Notably, Dhankhar has a recurring history of blackouts during his tenure, spanning diverse locations such as Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Delhi. He resigned from his vice-presidential post on health grounds on July 21.

