Former VP Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS for Health Evaluation
Former vice president Jadeep Dhankhar has been admitted to AIIMS following episodes of unconsciousness. He experienced two such episodes on January 10 and has a history of similar incidents in various locations. Dhankhar, who resigned as vice president due to health issues, is undergoing tests including an MRI.
In a concerning development, Jadeep Dhankhar, the former vice president, has been admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). This follows his episodes of unconsciousness, including two incidents reported last week, according to officials.
On January 10, Dhankhar experienced two bouts of unconsciousness while in the washroom. The concerning nature of these episodes prompted doctors at AIIMS to recommend hospital admission for further medical evaluations.
Notably, Dhankhar has a recurring history of blackouts during his tenure, spanning diverse locations such as Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Delhi. He resigned from his vice-presidential post on health grounds on July 21.
