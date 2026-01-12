Haryana's Healthcare Revolution: Public-Private Synergy in Focus

The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is actively pursuing a robust public healthcare model, supported by private partnerships in diagnostics and medical services.

During the inauguration of the Prem Sagar Cardiac Hospital at Vivekanand Arogya Kendra, Saini stressed the value of ethics and transparency in health ventures assisting the state's goals.

Efforts to provide modern medical facilities in government hospitals are underway, with significant advances in 10 districts, and ambitious plans for 12 additional districts under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, promoting affordable healthcare across Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)