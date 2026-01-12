Left Menu

Haryana's Healthcare Revolution: Public-Private Synergy in Focus

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized enhancing healthcare infrastructure through public-private collaborations. The inauguration of Prem Sagar Cardiac Hospital highlights the state's efforts in modernizing medical facilities, exemplified by initiatives under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, aiming for accessible and affordable healthcare for all residents.

The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is actively pursuing a robust public healthcare model, supported by private partnerships in diagnostics and medical services.

During the inauguration of the Prem Sagar Cardiac Hospital at Vivekanand Arogya Kendra, Saini stressed the value of ethics and transparency in health ventures assisting the state's goals.

Efforts to provide modern medical facilities in government hospitals are underway, with significant advances in 10 districts, and ambitious plans for 12 additional districts under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, promoting affordable healthcare across Haryana.

