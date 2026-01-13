Left Menu

Mumbai's First Craniofacial Centre Unveiled at S. L. Raheja Hospital

S. L. Raheja Hospital in Mumbai has launched the city's first Center of Excellence for Craniofacial and TMJ Surgery, offering specialized care for facial and jaw conditions. The launch was attended by actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, emphasizing the importance of awareness and timely intervention in facial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:40 IST
Mumbai's First Craniofacial Centre Unveiled at S. L. Raheja Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

S. L. Raheja Hospital unveiled Mumbai's first Centre of Excellence for Craniofacial and Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery, promising specialized care for structural and functional facial issues. Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar attended the launch, highlighting the critical need for timely intervention and awareness regarding facial health.

The Centre of Excellence, under the guidance of Dr Tofiq Bohra, is equipped to handle various conditions such as jaw pain, facial asymmetry, and craniofacial deformities. Utilizing minimally invasive techniques, the centre aims to expedite recovery and alleviate pain for patients suffering from TMJ disorders, which are prevalent in adults aged 20-45.

Dr Bohra leads a multidisciplinary team offering a range of treatments from nonsurgical options to complex TM joint reconstruction. The launch reiterates S. L. Raheja Hospital's commitment to providing accessible, advanced facial and jaw care to patients in Mumbai and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026