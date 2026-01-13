Mumbai's First Craniofacial Centre Unveiled at S. L. Raheja Hospital

S. L. Raheja Hospital unveiled Mumbai's first Centre of Excellence for Craniofacial and Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery, promising specialized care for structural and functional facial issues. Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar attended the launch, highlighting the critical need for timely intervention and awareness regarding facial health.

The Centre of Excellence, under the guidance of Dr Tofiq Bohra, is equipped to handle various conditions such as jaw pain, facial asymmetry, and craniofacial deformities. Utilizing minimally invasive techniques, the centre aims to expedite recovery and alleviate pain for patients suffering from TMJ disorders, which are prevalent in adults aged 20-45.

Dr Bohra leads a multidisciplinary team offering a range of treatments from nonsurgical options to complex TM joint reconstruction. The launch reiterates S. L. Raheja Hospital's commitment to providing accessible, advanced facial and jaw care to patients in Mumbai and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)