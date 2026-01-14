Nipah Virus Scare: Nurses Hospitalized Amid Rising Health Concerns
Two more nurses were admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital with symptoms of Nipah virus, following their involvement in treating an infected health worker. Their condition adds to the rising cases of Nipah infection among healthcare workers. Testing and isolation measures are underway as authorities remain alert.
Two nurses were admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital on Wednesday after displaying symptoms of Nipah virus infection, according to a health department official.
The nurses had been treating a health worker who tested positive for the virus at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. Samples from the nurses have been collected for examination, and their transfer underscores the risk faced by healthcare workers.
Concerns grow as two other nurses, previously diagnosed with Nipah infection, remain in critical condition at Barasat Hospital's ICCU. Meanwhile, a resident medical officer at Barasat hospital was isolated after showing symptoms, despite testing negative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
