Controversial Hepatitis B Vaccine Study in Guinea-Bissau Faces Ethical Review

A study funded by the Trump administration to investigate the effects of hepatitis B vaccines on newborns in Guinea-Bissau will face further ethical review amid conflicting reports about its status. Initially believed to be canceled, this research project will continue under scrutiny, as confirmed by an official from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ambiguity surrounding the study highlights the complex challenges faced by global health officials in dealing with policies introduced by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., under President Trump. Criticism has emerged over the study ethics, as some newborns may not receive the vaccine, crucial in a region plagued by hepatitis B.

The Africa CDC has been approached by Guinea-Bissau officials seeking assistance for a thorough ethical and technical assessment of the trial. Meanwhile, an official from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services refuted any claims of postponement, affirming that the study is proceeding as per the original plan. The issue will be addressed in a press conference, amid ongoing debates over the study's integrity and implications for global vaccine policy.