Left Menu

U.S. Exit from WHO Sparks Global Health Uncertainty

The United States' planned exit from the World Health Organization raises global health concerns and legal questions, especially as the nation owes the WHO $260 million. Efforts by health experts to reverse the decision, including public comments from Bill Gates, highlight the potential global health implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:32 IST
U.S. Exit from WHO Sparks Global Health Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is poised to formally leave the World Health Organization, raising alarms over both U.S. and global health. Despite legal obligations to settle $260 million in dues before its departure, the U.S. exit looms as a breach of national law.

Persistent outreach from global health leaders, including WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urges U.S. reconsideration. Many view the withdrawal as detrimental on an international scale, with discussions about the exit slated for the WHO's executive board meeting in February.

The repercussions of this withdrawal for the WHO are significant, potentially halving its management and impacting financial operations. The loss of consistent U.S. support, which traditionally accounts for 18% of its funding, could undermine global health collaboration and response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sinner Dominates Down Under: Jannik's Unstoppable Streak

Sinner Dominates Down Under: Jannik's Unstoppable Streak

 Australia
2
Russia Pledges $1 Billion to Support Palestinians

Russia Pledges $1 Billion to Support Palestinians

 Russia
3
V-Mart Retail Ltd Sees Profit Surge in Q3 FY'26

V-Mart Retail Ltd Sees Profit Surge in Q3 FY'26

 India
4
TaskOPad: Revolutionizing Task Management for Indian Enterprises

TaskOPad: Revolutionizing Task Management for Indian Enterprises

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026