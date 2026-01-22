U.S. Exit from WHO Sparks Global Health Uncertainty
The United States' planned exit from the World Health Organization raises global health concerns and legal questions, especially as the nation owes the WHO $260 million. Efforts by health experts to reverse the decision, including public comments from Bill Gates, highlight the potential global health implications.
The United States is poised to formally leave the World Health Organization, raising alarms over both U.S. and global health. Despite legal obligations to settle $260 million in dues before its departure, the U.S. exit looms as a breach of national law.
Persistent outreach from global health leaders, including WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urges U.S. reconsideration. Many view the withdrawal as detrimental on an international scale, with discussions about the exit slated for the WHO's executive board meeting in February.
The repercussions of this withdrawal for the WHO are significant, potentially halving its management and impacting financial operations. The loss of consistent U.S. support, which traditionally accounts for 18% of its funding, could undermine global health collaboration and response capabilities.
