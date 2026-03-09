Anthropic sues to undo Trump administration's supply chain risk' designation over AI military ethics dispute, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
