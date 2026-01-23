New Community Forensic Step-Down Beds to Open Early Under Mental Health Expansion Plan

Four new community-based forensic step-down beds will open ahead of schedule in March, following a partnership between Ember Services Limited and Health New Zealand, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced on Thursday.

The early opening forms part of the Government’s wider Mental Health Plan, which aims to expand capacity, improve continuity of care and deliver faster access to mental health support across the country.

Accelerated Rollout to Ease Pressure on Forensic Services

Doocey said increasing the availability of mental health beds is a key government commitment to addressing pressure within the forensic mental health system and ensuring timely access to appropriate care.

“Opening more mental health beds is a commitment made by the government in its Mental Health Plan to deliver faster access to support,” the Minister said.

Budget 2025 allocated funding for two new community-based step-down forensic beds in Waikato each year for the next four years, as part of a broader R51 million programme aimed at improving access to specialist forensic mental health services.

However, Doocey said the government had responded to feedback from frontline mental health professionals and patients by accelerating the rollout.

“I’ve listened to the frontline and asked for the funding of eight new beds to be brought forward over two years, rather than the four years originally intended,” he said.

Focus on Safety, Rehabilitation and Reintegration

The new beds will be supported by community-based wraparound care teams and additional funding to attract and retain specialist forensic mental health staff. According to the Minister, this approach ensures patient and public safety while supporting rehabilitation and reintegration into the community.

“I have always said patient and public safety must be paramount. By gradually reintegrating people transitioning out of inpatient forensic care, we can help more people return to the community safely,” Doocey said.

Community-based step-down beds provide an intermediate level of care for individuals moving from high-security inpatient settings to more independent living arrangements. This staged approach reduces pressure on inpatient facilities while ensuring patients continue to receive appropriate supervision and support.

Freeing Inpatient Capacity and Strengthening Care Pathways

Doocey said the additional step-down beds will help free up inpatient forensic beds for individuals with acute and high-risk needs, while strengthening the overall care pathway.

“These beds form part of a step-by-step care system, allowing patients to move gradually from higher levels of support to less supervision,” he said.

He added that the model improves continuity of care, reduces the risk of relapse and re-hospitalisation, and enables patients to participate more effectively in rehabilitation and recovery programmes.

The four new step-down beds will add to existing capacity in Waikato, complementing the recently established 10-bed acute forensic inpatient facility in the region.

Part of Broader Mental Health Reform

The Minister said the accelerated rollout reflects the government’s broader commitment to mental health reform, including expanding frontline capacity and strengthening crisis response services.

“This package is part of our broader mental health plan to deliver faster access to support, more frontline workers and a better crisis response,” Doocey said.

Officials said further expansions are expected over the coming years as the government continues to implement its long-term strategy to modernise and strengthen mental health services nationwide.