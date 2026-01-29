Health System Mobilises to Support Storm-Hit Communities Nationwide

The Government has activated a coordinated health and mental wellbeing response to support communities affected by recent severe weather events, as health services move from emergency response into recovery mode.

Health Minister Simeon Brown says ensuring uninterrupted care — while addressing emerging physical and mental health risks — has been a central priority.

“I want to acknowledge the profound stress, loss, and disruption these communities are experiencing,” Mr Brown says. “Health New Zealand has established a dedicated recovery team to support both the immediate response and the longer-term recovery, ensuring people receive the care and reassurance they need.”

Despite the scale of the storms, Mr Brown confirms health services across the country remain operational and continue to deliver care as usual. Government agencies are also working together to closely monitor risks, particularly for vulnerable, isolated and medically dependent communities.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says targeted mental wellbeing support is being rolled out across all affected districts.

“I know the emotional toll these events are taking on individuals, families and entire communities,” Mr Doocey says. “We’re ensuring the health system is ready to respond with whatever support is needed as people navigate this deeply challenging time.”

Mental wellbeing coordination is now embedded into local emergency responses, with District Psychosocial Coordinators working within Civil Defence Emergency Management Welfare Groups. In partnership with local iwi, they are supporting community resilience while ensuring core health services remain uninterrupted.

Public health protections are also being strengthened. Mr Brown says Health New Zealand’s National Public Health Service is working closely with councils and emergency management partners to assess and manage environmental health risks.

“This includes guidance on sewage and waste-contaminated silt, increased monitoring for diseases such as leptospirosis, and enhanced surveillance to detect early signs of enteric disease outbreaks,” he says.

Agencies are also monitoring the resilience of critical lifeline infrastructure, including power, telecommunications and transport networks, to safeguard access to healthcare. Particular focus is being placed on maintaining support for people who rely on consistent electricity and communications for medical needs.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected,” Mr Brown says. “I want to acknowledge the tireless work of frontline health staff who continue to look after their communities during this incredibly demanding time.”

“I also acknowledge the unimaginable grief many families are experiencing,” Mr Doocey adds. “We share your grief, and we remain committed to standing alongside communities throughout the recovery.”

People in affected areas are encouraged to seek support early, stay informed through local health and Civil Defence channels, and reach out to health services if physical or mental wellbeing concerns arise.