Left Menu

WHO Names Danish Institute as New Centre for Food Risk and Diet Benefits

WHO Collaborating Centres play a key role in advancing WHO programmes across all areas of public health by providing independent, high-quality scientific expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:13 IST
WHO Names Danish Institute as New Centre for Food Risk and Diet Benefits
WHO says the designation reflects confidence in the DTU group’s capacity to support countries in achieving healthier and safer diets. Image Credit: ChatGPT

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the Research Group for Risk Benefit at the DTU National Food Institute in Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark, as a new WHO Collaborating Centre for Risk and Benefits of Foods and Diets, strengthening global efforts to make food safer, healthier and more sustainable.

The new Collaborating Centre will support WHO’s work to estimate the global burden of foodborne diseases and to develop integrated risk–benefit approaches that consider nutrition, food safety and sustainability together. Its contributions are expected to help reduce avoidable illness linked to unsafe food and unhealthy diets, while supporting evidence-based dietary guidance adapted to regional and local contexts.

WHO Collaborating Centres play a key role in advancing WHO programmes across all areas of public health by providing independent, high-quality scientific expertise. WHO says the designation reflects confidence in the DTU group’s capacity to support countries in achieving healthier and safer diets.

Through the collaboration, the Centre will:

  • Support WHO in strengthening foodborne disease data, including maintaining and updating global estimates;

  • Contribute to the development of an integrated risk–benefit assessment framework that considers nutritional value alongside microbial and chemical food safety risks and sustainability factors; and

  • Assist WHO Member States in building national capacity for foodborne disease surveillance, source attribution and risk–benefit assessments.

WHO says the Centre’s work will be critical in addressing the interconnected challenges of food safety, nutrition and sustainability, particularly as countries face rising noncommunicable diseases alongside persistent foodborne illness.

By translating complex scientific evidence into practical policy tools, the collaboration aims to support governments in delivering healthier diets and safer food systems for their populations.

Researchers, policymakers and public health authorities are encouraged to engage with WHO’s risk–benefit initiatives as the new Centre begins its work supporting global food and nutrition strategies.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026