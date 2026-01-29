Vaccine Games: Ghana's Battle Against Malaria Amid Funding Cuts
Amidst funding cutbacks, Ghana is making progress in the fight against malaria with two new vaccines, though aid reductions from the U.S. and other countries pose challenges. Efforts have saved thousands of lives despite these hurdles. WHO-approved vaccines are being rolled out across Africa.
Ghana is at the forefront of an aggressive battle to combat malaria, relying on new vaccines that could become a crucial breakthrough against a disease claiming nearly half a million children annually in Africa. Gavi, the international vaccine aid group, supports this endeavor though faces financial setbacks.
Multinational cooperation for the vaccines is getting complicated due to aid cutbacks from the Trump administration and other wealthy governments. In urgent discussions, Gavi pointed out the gap between vaccine promise and current funding, foreseeing a shortfall of $2.9 billion. Key donors like the U.S., previously contributing $1.3 billion, have receded due to policy shifts.
The efficacy of the vaccines in reducing malaria cases by over 50% in real-world settings is notable. Ghana has experienced significant reductions in child mortality and malaria infections. However, logistical challenges, skepticism, and financial constraints continue to pose hurdles in rolling out these life-saving vaccines across Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
