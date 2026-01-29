Curbing the Digital Trap: Economic Survey 2025-26 Urges Action Against Addiction
The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights the rising concern of digital addiction, affecting academic performance, workplace productivity, and mental health. With examples from countries like Australia and South Korea, it emphasizes the need for national data and strategic interventions to mitigate the problem impacting the youth and adult population.
In the Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament, a significant concern has been raised about the rising issue of digital addiction. The survey emphasizes its detrimental effects on academic performance, workplace productivity, and mental health, affecting both the youth and adults globally.
The survey highlights the diverse measures undertaken by countries such as Australia, China, and South Korea, urging comprehensive interventions alongside existing government efforts. It calls for a shift in focus from digital access to behavioral health considerations, advocating for digital hygiene and quality content.
A major hurdle identified is the lack of comprehensive national data on digital addiction in India. The survey eagerly anticipates the upcoming Second National Mental Health Survey to provide insights, with recommendations for metrics like screen time and academic performance. The World Health Organization's classification of Gaming Disorder underscores the gravity of digital addiction.
