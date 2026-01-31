Left Menu

BJP leader H Raja hospitalised, condition stable

The health condition of Tamil Nadu BJP senior leader H Raja, who collapsed suddenly during a TV debate, was stable and he would continue to receive medical treatment for a few more days, a source close to him said on Saturday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:19 IST
The health condition of Tamil Nadu BJP senior leader H Raja, who collapsed suddenly during a TV debate, was stable and he would continue to receive medical treatment for a few more days, a source close to him said on Saturday. Raja, Convenor of TN BJP coordination committee, collapsed all of a sudden while participating in a discussion in an English news channel on January 30. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment and later referred to a hospital on Greams Road. ''He will receive medical treatment for a few more days and by the grace of God will fully recover and return home in good health,'' a post on Raja's 'X' page informed on Saturday. A source at the hospital said Raja was being treated in the ICU and his condition at present was stable. He would remain under close observation by a neurology team.

