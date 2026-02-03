Left Menu

Natco Pharma Receives US Approval for Generic Cancer Drug

Natco Pharma gains US regulatory approval for a generic version of Janssen's Balversa, used to treat advanced urothelial carcinoma. The newly approved medication is expected to enter a market valued at $60 million in annual sales. Natco Pharma shares rose 3.39% following the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:48 IST
Natco Pharma Receives US Approval for Generic Cancer Drug
  • Country:
  • India

Natco Pharma, a pharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday that it has secured approval from the US health regulator for its generic cancer medication.

The company received tentative approval for the drug Erdafitinib, equivalent to Janssen Biotech Inc's Balversa, in tablets of 3 mg, 4 mg, and 5 mg. Erdafitinib is designated for use in treating adult patients with specific genetic alterations related to urothelial carcinoma.

According to industry data, sales of Erdafitinib tablets in the US for the 12 months leading up to September 2025 are projected to be around USD 60 million. In response, Natco Pharma shares rose by 3.39% to Rs 851.45 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026